SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois.

On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in need of medical attention. Downs was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted. Results of the autopsy are pending toxicology results which may take several weeks.

ISP DCI Zone 4 will continue to investigate the death.