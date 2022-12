TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-74 at milepost 212 about 1.5 miles west of Tilton.

ISP said only one lane of eastbound traffic is open to public traffic, and recovery options require the left westbound lane to be blocked.

ISP advises everyone to use caution when traveling in the area and to seek an alternate route. They are also advising to not stop or slow down near the scene to take photos or video.

This is a developing story.