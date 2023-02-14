TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating a shooting death of a Taylorville resident in Christian County early Monday morning.

Around 5 a.m., a female resident left her home with her daughter and found the homeowner’s commercial work truck running. The resident called the homeowner because she thought someone was trying to steal it, who came outside with a firearm.

While the resident tried to leave, 46-year-old James Lindsey rammed into the resident’s vehicle driver side door with the truck. The homeowner then shot Lindsey in the truck.

Both the resident and the homeowner called 911. Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges will be filed by the Christian County State’s Attorney at this time. ISP will complete an investigation and provide it to the State’s Attorney.