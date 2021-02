VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police are investigating after the dead body of a man was found near Interstate 74.

Officials say Justin Marcinko, 42, of Covington, was located Saturday around 4:45.

Marcinko was reported missing to Indiana Police by his family on February 3rd.

The ISP is still investigating. Anyone who witnessed or has any knowledge of the incident is asked to contact the ISP at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.