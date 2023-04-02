CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police continues to investigate a fatal crash in Christian County over the weekend that left one person dead and two others with life-threatening injuries.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday along Illinois Route 29 between E. 900 North Road and N. 1900 East Road near Owaneco.

Officials said 50-year-old Scott McDonald of Pana was traveling north in a 2003 Black Dodge Caravan on Illinois Route 29. At the same time, officials said 64-year-old Susie Brun of Assumption was traveling with 49-year-old Karen Lacefield of Minier as a passenger.

Brun and Lacefield were traveling south in a 2020 White Ford Eco Sport. That’s when McDonald attempted to pass another vehicle and struck Brun’s car head-on.

ISP said McDonald was pronounced dead on the scene.

Brun and Lacefield were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

ISP continues to investigate the situation.