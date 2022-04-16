ELGIN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, at around 8:40 p.m., ISP officials investigated a two-vehicle traffic crash on I-55 northbound at Lemont Road, DuPage County, involving an ISP Sergeant.

According to police officers, an ISP District 2 Sergeant was stationary at the above location inside the squad car with emergency lights activated, during a traffic stop. A Dodge Ram, traveling northbound on I-55 southbound, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear passenger side of the ISP squad car.

Police said the driver of the Dodge, 34-year-old Porfirio Alverez Jr., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.

Neither Alverez nor the ISP Sergeant was hurt in the crash.

ISP DISTRICT 2 SQUAD CAR (4/15/22)

“ISP Troopers work hard to protect the motoring public on Illinois roadways. We need the public to avoid putting their lives at risk by making responsible choices when behind the wheel. Always drive sober, pay attention and move over when you approach a stationary vehicle on the side of the road,” stated Commander Captain Linda Mandat.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.

