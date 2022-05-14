SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said a person died in a crash after fleeing from a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday night.

ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 was requested by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a traffic crash.

According to ISP, on Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for numerous traffic violations. It was reported that the driver did not stop and fled from the Deputy. A short pursuit occurred and the fleeing driver crashed near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road in Sangamon County at around 7:40 p.m. and was pronounced deceased on scene.

No officers or members of the public were hurt during this incident, ISP stated.

The investigation is ongoing.