Update 11:10 a.m.

State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital.

Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the shoulder of the road when a pickup truck sideswiped the trailer that was still partially in the roadway. Both occupants of the pickup truck were hurt; the driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance and their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The passenger, however, sustained “serious injuries” and was airlifted to a regional hospital.

The driver of the semi-truck refused medical attention.

Southbound traffic remains reduced to one lane. Officials said the lane may shut down periodically over the few next hours for cleanup.

Update 9:50am

State Police said that I-57 southbound is now open at Exit 203, however traffic is down to one lane while crash and recovery operations are completed.

Troopers remain on scene of a serious personal injury crash involving a commercial vehicle and a passenger car.

Officials ask that people drive slowly through the area.

ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police report that Interstate 57 southbound is closed temporarily for a crash.

Officials said that accident occurred near mile marker 199, and traffic is currently being diverted onto Exit 203 at Arcola.

This is a developing story.