CARLOCK, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police have identified the sole driver involved in a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Christmas Day.

Herbert V. Rich, a 71-year-old male from Wallace, NC, was on I-74 westbound in McLean County near Carlock at approximately 1:23 p.m. A preliminary investigation by ISP indicates Rich traveled off the roadway into the right ditch. He then traveled down a ravine and the front fender of his 2006 White Dodge Caravan struck a steep mud embankment.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced Rich dead at the scene.

Yoder said preliminary autopsy opinion indicates that Rich died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. There was also no evidence of cold exposure contributing to his death.

Toxicology testing is pending at this time.

This crash remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s office and ISP.