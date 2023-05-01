MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)- Illinois State Police have reported that all southbound and northbound lanes on Interstate 55 are closed due to multiple crashes with injuries south of Springfield.

Police said that Troopers from Troop 6 and 8 responded to multiple crashes on I-55 near milepost 78 just after 11:00 a.m.

Officials said that I-55 is currently shut down in both directions from milepost 63 near Farmersville, to milepost 80 near Divernon. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road.

Drivers are urged to take an alternative route.

ISP said the investigation is in its early stages and there is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story