IS&P halts adult-use cannabis sales

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois Supply and Provisions (IS&P) – HCI Alternatives until Jan 27th – has announced it will temporarily suspend adult-use cannabis sales on Monday, January 13 at both its Collinsville and Springfield dispensaries to replenish adult-use inventory and allow staff to recharge.

Both dispensaries will remain open for regular business hours to serve medical cannabis patients only.

The decision to temporarily halt adult-use sales comes after the first week of adult-use sales that saw unprecedented demand throughout the state.

“We are very proud of our team, not only for the work they did to prepare for a historic New Year’s Day, but for how they represented our dispensaries and worked with a tremendous number of customers over the last week,” said Kim Kiefer, Ascend Wellness Holdings (AWH) Chief Retail Officer.

Both dispensaries in Collinsville and Springfield expect to resume adult-use sales on Tuesday, January 14th.

Customers can check for future updates at www.illinoissandp.com.