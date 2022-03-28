ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some crime victims across Illinois have spent years waiting for justice. Until recently…

State Police struggled to address the backlog of evidence that needed to be tested. But a new forensic science commission hopes to deliver the justice that those victims deserve.

According to State Police, the new technology and increased staffing helped reduce the total forensic backlog by 72% over the past two years.

Director Brendan Kelly stated that they are focusing on education, training, funding and hiring to help give victims answers faster and exonerate people who have been wrongfully accused.

They are also opening new laboratories in Decatur and Joliet.

Now, instead of untested evidence piling up indefinitely, they are aiming for a 30-day or less turnaround time.

A victim advocate with the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault said she looks forward to eliminating the backlog entirely.

She stated, “Survivors should never have to be forced to wait in an analysis limbo for months or even years before hearing if their case can move forward, and our state has been doing so much better. We are relieved and heartened by that progress. Change is not easy but it has been necessary to address the system delays and provide the closure that survivors need.”

She said a new online evidence tracking system has also made a difference. It lets survivors follow the process of testing from beginning to end.

The commission claimed they will be working hard to hire more personnel across organizations. For example, Governor Pritzker’s budget suggests adding 300 more State Police Cadets. That would be the largest addition in history.

