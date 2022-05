SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — UPDATE: All lanes are now open at this time.

Illinois State Police are on the scene of damage only crash located on Interstate 55 southbound near the Glenarm exit.

The Illinois Department of Traffic is currently removing a car from the median cable wire, which has led to the left lane being shut down.

Officials say that traffic is still flowing in the middle and right lane, however, drivers should proceed with caution and slow down when approaching the scene.