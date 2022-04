CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a traffic crash.

According to ISP, the Illinois Route 130 between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North was closed for about six hours.

It was reported that one person died after the crash happened.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.