CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois State Police announced they conducted a Motor Carrier Safety (MCS) detail from June 27 – 29, on I-70 in Central and Southern Illinois.

ISP said these safety procedures are to increase the safety of drivers traveling in Illinois. They said the operation spanned the I-70 corridor across Indiana and Ohio. Results include:

1,644 Total MCS Inspections

25 Total MCS Citations

1,775 Total MCS Warnings

678 Total IVC Citations

644 Total IVC Warnings

The portion of I-70 through Illinois has been identified by ISP as having numerous commercial motor vehicle crashes, officials said.

The Illinois portion of the operation was led by the ISP Commercial Motor Vehicle Section with the assistance of the ISP Special Operation Group – Fatal Four Enforcement Team. ISP said the project was also completed along with the Indiana State Police and Ohio Highway Patrol.