CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announced the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Champaign County from late evening on April 22 to early morning on April 23.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) said a total of 1,334 people lost their lives in crashes last year, the highest total since 2005. A total of 275 people died in alcohol-impaired crashes in Illinois in 2021, an increase of 50 deaths from 2020.

ISP said the RSC was conducted at University Avenue westbound at Guardian Drive by Troop 7 officers. Results include:

1 Driving Under the Influence (DUI) Citation

3 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations

0 Occupant Restraint Offenses

1 Registration Offenses

15 Driver’s License Offenses

4 Insurance Violations

21 Total Citations/Arrests

2 Total Written Warnings

ISP said alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois, and throughout the U.S. State Police said that RSCs are designed to keep roads safe by taking dangerous DUI offenders off the road.

IDOT officials said drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average. They remind all Illinois drivers to drive sober or get pulled over.

The RSC project was funded through IDOT.