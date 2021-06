SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Crews are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash on southbound I-55.

In a news release, troopers said it happened near the Montgomery/Sangamon County line. They stated the right lane and shoulder are blocked; however, traffic is flowing in the left lane.

Drivers are urged to slow down in the area and be prepared to stop.

Troopers are expecting the partial lane closure to last for a short period of time.