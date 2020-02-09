ISP cold case featured on show

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An episode entitled “A Personal Mission,” features the 2005 murder investigation of Lindsay Harris on a cable television show.

The episode (Season 2, Episode 4) includes interviews of two current and one retired Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 4 investigators.

Lindsay Harris was last seen alive May 4, 2005, on a bank camera in Henderson, Nevada. Shortly thereafter, she was reported missing by her family.

On May 21, 2005, two severed legs were discovered on Interstate 55 near Divernon, Illinois. The legs were positively identified in 2008 through DNA analysis and linked directly to Lindsay Harris.

DCI Zone 4 investigators have aggressively followed up on all leads and are requesting assistance from the public. The investigation remains open and active.

The show is being aired on Investigation Discovery on the following dates:

02/09/20 at 11:00 p.m.

02/10/20 at 2:00 a.m.

02/17/20 at 5:00 p.m.

The public is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 4 office at (309) 693-5015 with any information about this case.