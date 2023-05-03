SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced they will celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Month all throughout May.

State police said the month is a time for officers to come together for many reasons. They said they will spend the month remembering those who have lost their lives in the line of duty, honoring those who have served and continue to serve, and offering support to fellow officers and their loved ones.

ISP said the month is also for citizens to show their appreciation to the men and women who keep Illinois communities safe while dealing with the inherent dangers of police work.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden and put their lives on the line every day,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “During the month of May, we honor these men and women who are sworn to protect us and remember those we’ve lost in the line of duty. Their work is dangerous, demanding, and sometimes thankless.

Director Kelly added: “It takes a special, dedicated person to do the job. We should honor and show our appreciation for these brave souls this month and every month.”

Throughout the month, state police officials said ISP will participate in the Illinois Police Officers Memorial Ceremony on Thursday, May 4. They said troopers from across the state will travel to the State Capital building in Springfield to participate in ceremonies focused on law enforcement officers serving in Illinois.

In celebration of National Police Week, state police said they are sending its elite Honor Guard to the nation’s capital for the national law enforcement celebration in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Park from May 11-16. They said the celebration includes a K9 Memorial Service, a Candlelight Vigil, a police vehicle display, the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, a Pipe Band Competition, National Honor Guard Competition, and more.

ISP said their social media pages will be featuring pictures from these events along with appreciation posts throughout the entire month of May.