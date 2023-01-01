MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT.

Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings.

Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP said some of them ignore their safety and that of all those around them by neglecting to use safety belts and child restraint devices.

ISP said these patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law, providing extra patrol coverage so officers could focus on saving lives and making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Additionally, they said lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!”