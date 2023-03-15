CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Troop 7 Master Sergeant Ryan K. Fuoss announced the March results of the Champaign County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP), a project funded through IDOT.

State Police explained the program’s objective is to increase occupant restraint compliance through education, child seat inspections, and enforcement.

ISP said safety belts are still one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles, estimated to save nearly 14,000 lives each year. ISP also said that half of the vehicle occupants killed in a traffic crash were not properly buckled up.

Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and back) to be buckled up. ISP said the enforcement patrols allow them to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws.

OREP resulted in 23 safety belt citations, 0 child restraint citations, 42 total citations, and 10 written warnings in Champaign County during March.

ISP Troop 7 also shared OREP results in Vermilion and Macon Counties from January and February.

January violations in those counties include 25 safety belt citations, 0 child restraint citations, 30 total citations, and 7 written warnings. February violations include 19 safety belt citations, 0 child restraint citations, 32 total citations, and 5 written warnings.

Most drivers know safety belts save lives, but ISP said some ignore their own or their family’s safety by neglecting to use seat belts and child restraint devices. These patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those who ignore the law.

Officials said lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up!”