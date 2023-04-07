CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month and Illinois State Police announced that they will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program (DDEP) patrols in Champaign, Macon, and Vermilion Counties throughout the month.

ISP shared on their website that distracted driving is a factor in more than 1 million crashes in North America annually. These crashes result in serious injuries, deaths, and an economic impact some experts say reach nearly $40 billion per year.

Additionally, ISP said every single time someone takes their eyes or their focus off the road, even for a few seconds, they put their lives and the lives of others in danger.

They shared that the following distractions can increase a driver’s risk of being in an accident. These include:

Eating or drinking (non-alcoholic beverages) increases the risk by three times.

Sending a text message increases the risk by four times.

Reaching for an object increases the risk by eight times.

Reading a text message can take a driver’s eyes off the road for an average of five seconds.

Officials said the DDEP provides extra patrol coverage for ISP officers. This helps officers focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws. During the patrols, officers will be on the lookout for drivers who disobey Illinois’ distracted driving laws, including:

All drivers are prohibited from reading, sending, or receiving text messages or communication, and from browsing the internet.

All drivers are prohibited from using handheld electronic communication devices.

Drivers under the age of 19 are prohibited from using any cell phone, even hands-free.

All drivers are prohibited from using any cell phone, even hands-free, while in school speed zones and work zones.

School bus drivers are not permitted to use any type of cell phone, even hands-free.

It is illegal to use a cell phone or take photos or videos on wireless devices when driving within 500 feet of an emergency scene.

Illinois State Police Troop 7 Commander Captain Bryan Pruitt released the results of DDEP patrols held in Macon and Vermilion County during March. The results include:

17 hand-held phone/device citations

4 texting while driving citations

0 other types of distracted driving citations

21 total distracted driving citations

0 total distracted driving written warnings

32 total of all citations

5 total of all written warnings

Headquartered in Pesotum, Troop 7 covers nine counties, including Champaign, Coles, Douglas, Edgar, Macon, Moultrie, Piatt, Shelby, and Vermillion counties. The Troop 7 website said that Troop 7 officers patrol I-57, I-72, and I-74, along with all State and U.S. highways within those counties.

ISP Troop 6 Commander Captain Jody Huffman released the results of DDEP patrols held in Adams and Sangamon County during March. Those results include:

24 hand-held phone/device citations

6 texting while driving citations

1 other type of distracted driving citations

31 total distracted driving citations

0 total distracted driving written warnings

66 total of all citations

22 total of all written warnings

Headquartered in Pittsfield and Springfield, Troop 6 covers 12 counties, including Adams, Brown, Cass, Christian, Logan, Mason, Menard, Morgan, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler, and Scott counties. Troop 6 patrols I-55, I-72, I-155, and I-172, along with all State and U.S. highways within those counties.

The extra enforcement patrols were funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.