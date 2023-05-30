CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police Troop 7 announced the results of Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Champaign County and Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Macon and Vermilion County during May.

Champaign County results include:

28 Occupant Restraint Violations

3 Driving Under the Influence and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations

154 Speeding Citations and Warnings

4 Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings

230 Total Citations

29 Total Written Warnings

State police said the sTEPs allowed them to provide increased enforcement for impaired driving, occupant restraint, speeding, and distracted driving violations during the National “Click It or Ticket” campaign. The Macon and Vermilion County results include:

23 Occupant Restraint Violations

4 DUI and Drug/Alcohol-Related Citations

74 Speeding Citations and Warnings

9 Distracted Driving Citations and Warnings

143 Total Citations

36 Total Written Warnings

ISP reported that driving the posted speed limit, sober, not distracted, and buckled up will save lives.

The NITE patrols allowed state police to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6 p.m.-6 a.m., officials said. The Macon and Vermilion County results include:

0 DUI Citations

0 Other Alcohol/Drug Citations

16 Occupant Restraint Offenses

13 Registration Offenses

5 Driver’s License Offenses

7 Insurance Violations

83 Total Citations/Arrests

12 Total Written Warnings

ISP reported that alcohol and drug impairment are factors in more than 30% of all fatal motor vehicle crashes in Illinois. They said over half of all fatal crashes in Illinois happen at night.

The NITE program allows officers to work even harder at removing dangerous impaired drivers from the road and making sure everyone is buckled up, officials said.

Both projects are funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.