CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — For that hectic travel period between Christmas and New Year’s Day, Illinois State Police are giving motorists tips for how to stay safe on the road.

As the holiday season comes to a close, Illinois State Trooper Melissa Albert-Lopez said plenty of drivers are still cruising the highways. Police and other departments are pushing even harder to ensure safer roadways.

“ISP, along with IDOT and hundreds of local agencies across the state, are ramping up holiday enforcement,” Albert-Lopez said.

In 2022, authorities said they had nearly 100 driving incidents. Albert-Lopez said people were largely either involved in a car crash or pulled over for being intoxicated.

“During our holiday enforcement, we made 90 DUI arrests,” she said. “In the holiday season, there are a lot more people out there on the road, especially with the weather being a little bit nicer.”

As we head into the new year, Albert-Lopez urges better options for getting to your destination.

“Give yourself more time to get to where you need to go. Expect there to be more cars. Expect there to be possible delays. Leave space between yourself and the other vehicles, and slow down.”

State Police said they won’t have this year’s enforcement numbers until 2024. Once they do, they can determine if these car-related incidents are getting better or worse.