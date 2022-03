CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said traffic is backed up on northbound I-57 after a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened near the I-57/74 interchange. Troopers said there is a 3-mile back-up. The right lane is still open as crews work on getting everything cleared away.

There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash

Drivers are asked to be careful when traveling in the area.