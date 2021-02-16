ISP: 2nd trooper hit in 24 hours in string of Scott’s Law violations

LOCKPORT, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police (SP) says one of their troopers was hurt after a driver crashed into his stopped squad car Tuesday morning on eastbound I-80.

A press release from ISP says it happened around 8:15 a.m. at the I-55 interchange with I-80 in Will County.

Police say the District 5 trooper was inside his stationary squad car and had parked behind the scene of a previous crash. His vehicle’s emergency lights were activated.

Troopers say Michael J. Ryan, 43, of Joliet, was driving a gold Chevrolet eastbound on the interstate when he lost control of his car and started to spin out. Police say the rear of his Chevrolet crashed into the back of the trooper’s squad car.

ISP says the trooper was taken to an area hospital for treatment, adding he is expected to survive.

Ryan was not hurt, police say. He was cited for a Scott’s Law violation, driving too fast for conditions, and driving an uninsured car.

ISP is urging people to obey Scott’s Law, otherwise known as the “Move Over” law.

Troopers say when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any care with their hazard lights on, drivers must slow down and change lanes when it is safe to do so.

Police say someone who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of $250-$10,000 for a first offense.

If the violation results in another person being hurt, the offender’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between 6 months and 2 years.

“This is the second crash, in less than twenty-four hours, that has resulted in a trooper being injured and it is unacceptable,” says Interim District 5 Commander, Lt. David Keltner. “When roadway conditions are unfavorable, our troopers remain on the roadways to assist motorists who need help; I am pleading with everyone to pay attention while you drive, move over for them, and slow down on our roadways so these men and women make it home to their families.”

ISP said Monday that a trooper was airlifted to a hospital that morning with serious injuries after a black 2010 Cadillac crashed into the rear of his squad car on I-55.