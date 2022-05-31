DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to I-57 southbound at milepost 213.5, just north of Tuscola, at around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in response to a report of a traffic crash with injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that a driver of a 2014 White Ford Escape was traveling southbound on I-57 at milepost 213.5 in Douglas County and for unknown reasons, the car left the roadway to the left and entered the center median. The car then rolled over multiple times, ejecting both the driver and passenger. The passenger, 36-year-old Jackie L. Henson from Herrin, was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. The driver, 30-year-old Craig L. Simon II from Herrin, was pronounced dead on scene by the Douglas County Coroner.