CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person died in a traffic crash that happened on Illinois Route 130 on Friday.

State Police were dispatched to an area on Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. in response to a report of a traffic crash.

They said there were two vehicles involved. Unit 1 was a 2004 Black Chevrolet Truck and Unit 2 was a 2002 White International Truck. A preliminary investigation shows that Unit 1 was traveling north on Illinois Route 130 just north of 700N in Champaign County and Unit 2 was traveling south at the same location. The driver of Unit 1, 39-year-old Justin Hottman, attempted to pass another northbound vehicle and struck Unit 2 head-on in the southbound lane. Unit 1 then left the roadway to the left and struck a ditch. Unit 2 overturned in the southbound lane.

Drivers of Unit 1 and Unit 2 were both taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 1 passenger, a 50-year-old man from Penfield, Illinois, was pronounced dead on scene by the Champaign County coroner.

The roadway was closed for around six hours during the crash investigation.

ISP said the driver of Unit 1 was cited for Improper Lane Usage.

The crash is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.