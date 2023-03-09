CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The month of March might have you thinking about spring, but if you’re a sports fan, it’s all about basketball. This is just the second year in a row that the IHSA state basketball finals have been back at the state farm center. In just a couple of hours, players are going to be on the court battling it out to bring home a win for their school. No matter who wins, hosting the tournament is a win for the community. That’s because teams and fans stay local and use local businesses to do their shopping and eating. Visit champaign county says they expect this year’s tournament to bring in around $4 million to the local economy.