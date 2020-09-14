ISBE now accepting testimonies on funding for public education

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education is looking for input from people around Illinois on state funding for public education.

In a news release, officials said they are looking for testimony in writing as well as given through their three virtual budget hearings next month. They want to hear what families, educators and advocates think should be done regarding investments to support and improve student learning.

Illinois’ students are starting a school year unlike any other, with a global pandemic exacerbating inequity in our state. Testimony at past hearings has led to investments in innovative teacher preparation programs and continued funding for parent mentoring and after-school programs. Now more than ever, we need our school leaders, classroom teachers, parents, and community advocates to tell us what investments would make the biggest difference for their students. Dr. Carmen Ayala, State Superintendent, Illinois State Board of Education

Again, you can give your input by writing an online submission or you can deliver it during the three virtual hearings next month. Those dates include:

October 7 4-7 p.m. Registration Deadline: October 4 – 11:59 p.m. October 14 1-4 p.m. Registration Deadline: October 11 – 11:59 p.m. October 16 1-4 p.m. Registration Deadline: October 11 – 11:59 p.m.

A map has been created to show drive-up WiFi hotspots to help anyone needing that service to participate in the hearings.