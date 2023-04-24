DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Project Success of Vermilion County is worried a State Board of Education budgeting error could have bigger impacts than they initially thought. Last week, program staff announced it will have to leave six campuses by the fall: Judith Giacoma Elementary, Pine Crest Elementary, Mary Miller Junior High School, Oakwood Grade School, Oakwood Junior High and Oakwood High School.

In an emailed statement, Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) Press Secretary Emily Johnson said there is no available federal funding to offer a new competition for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers cohort of grants that funds Project Success at those schools, or any renewals. That means program leaders, and the families who rely on them, are on their own.

“I don’t know what I’d do without the Project Success program, I really don’t,” Brenda English said.

What may sound like a few small victories are the reasons Brenda English’s granddaughter is a Pine Crest Elementary success story.

“She makes straight As now because they have the tutoring program,” English said.

Plus, she says Project Success has boosted her granddaughter’s confidence and given her a safe place to be after school and during the summer.

“To shut this down – it’s going to have a drastic effect on our children,” English said.

It’s a reality she’s now bracing for, and Associate Director Kimberly David hopes to avoid.

“With the Covid learning loss, so many students are trying to catch back up and schools are limited on their resources, especially with the teacher shortage,” Kimberly David said. “We’re just an extra hand in those schools and they’re going to lose that.”

ISBE said it allowed that cohort of grantees to carry over unspent balance from the previous year’s grant into the next fiscal year due to the pandemic and didn’t adequately forecast the impact of that decision. When the dust settles, ISBE says the over-commitment of funds could result in a shortfall of up to $15 million.

“I am concerned just because [of] the uncertainty,” David said. “And with that extra $15 million deficit, I don’t know how it’s going to affect us next year. We don’t know.”

While ISBE says grantees were given sustainability plans for continuing programming once grants conclude, David says there are no other sources large enough to fill the gap.

“In low-income areas, there’s no way we can raise $840,000 a year just to sustain these six programs, let alone all of our other programs,” David said.

Now, all Project Success of Vermilion County programs are looking toward an uncertain future.

“I can’t imagine not having the program. For not only me, because I raise grandchildren, for all the other people who have far more,” English said.

Families like English’s may have to work new tutoring and childcare options into their budgets, and staff members may lose wages.

“That’s also going to be their income that helps them stay in these small districts. So we’re just losing support everywhere,” David said.

Project Success leaders have been in talks with state lawmakers about ways they can help them continue operating, and David says while they’ve had support, time will tell whether they’ll find replacement funding before the current grant runs out.

Read ISBE’s full statement below.