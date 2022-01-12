ISBE compiles latest school COVID guidance

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education this week released a 33-page document reiterating that some K to 12 students only have to go into COVID quarantine for five days in certain cases.

The guidance reflects that the state has adopted CDC guidance, which is consistent with how state officials have operated during the pandemic.

The ISBE guidance said if someone is exposed to a COVID patient and has no COVID symptoms, they’re considered a “close contact” if they’re not fully vaccinated or if you’re 18 and older and not received a booster. If someone falls into those categories and is not part of the “Test to Stay” program, they must stay home for five days. Then, they should wear a mask for five days and test at the end of that second five-day period.

The “Test to Stay” protocol deals with COVID exposures that happen at school during the school day. Those students can stay in school if they test negative twice in a seven day period after exposure.

ISBE’s website listing all COVID information is here.