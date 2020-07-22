ISBE awards nearly $2 million to help support future educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) awarded nearly $2 million to help recruit and support future educators at 62 high school and vocational centers across the state.
Officials said $85,450 was awarded to the Education for Employment (EFE) system that covers:
- Mahomet-Seymour High School
- Heritage High School
- Monticello High School
- Rantoul Township High School
- St. Joseph-Ogden High School
- Tuscola High School
- Urbana High School
- Central High School
- Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School
Illinois has 58 EFE systems. They provide leadership for the state’s Career and Technical Education program areas. The grantees had to submit a plan of implementation for how they would recruit underrepresented students into education careers. The grant also requires a partnership between the school and higher education institutions so students can earn dual credit or certifications prior to high school graduation.