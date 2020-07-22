ISBE awards nearly $2 million to help support future educators

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) awarded nearly $2 million to help recruit and support future educators at 62 high school and vocational centers across the state.

Officials said $85,450 was awarded to the Education for Employment (EFE) system that covers:

Mahomet-Seymour High School

Heritage High School

Monticello High School

Rantoul Township High School

St. Joseph-Ogden High School

Tuscola High School

Urbana High School

Central High School

Gibson City Melvin Sibley High School

Illinois has 58 EFE systems. They provide leadership for the state’s Career and Technical Education program areas. The grantees had to submit a plan of implementation for how they would recruit underrepresented students into education careers. The grant also requires a partnership between the school and higher education institutions so students can earn dual credit or certifications prior to high school graduation.