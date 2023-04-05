URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) released a statement that they have awarded more than $5 million for Elevating Educators: Bilingual Education Grants to support the bilingual educator pipeline in 219 Illinois school districts, including Urbana.

ISBE said the number of English learners (ELs) enrolled in Illinois schools has increased steadily in the past 12 years, but the number of teachers qualified to teach these students has not kept pace. Officials said the Elevating Educators: Bilingual Education Grants will support up to an estimated 780 teachers in getting trained and licensed to teach the state’s growing number of ELs.

Illinois schools serve more than 275,000 ELs, who speak 220 different languages. ISBE said English learners make up nearly 14% of the Illinois student population. However, officials said Illinois schools reported more than 300 unfilled teaching positions in bilingual education as of October 2022.

A total of 456 Illinois teachers have an Educator License with Stipulations endorsed for Transitional Bilingual Education, a temporary five-year license that allows them to teach ELs. ISBE said these grants will cover expenses, such as tuition and fees, for teachers who have this temporary license so they can get their permanent teaching license.

Officials said districts can also use the grant funds to cover expenses for current teachers licensed in other subjects, which will allow them to earn an English as Second Language (ESL) or Bilingual Education credential.

“Bilingual educators play an invaluable role in our schools, and we are pleased to provide further support to districts in every corner of the state,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Tony Sanders. “At a time of teacher and staffing shortages felt across the country and here at home in Illinois, we are ensuring that our schools have highly qualified bilingual educators so that our English learners have the support and critical resources to succeed.”

Urbana School District 116 Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Ivory-Tatum responded to the grant announcement. She said the district is home to a linguistically and culturally diverse population of students, families, and staff.

“Our district’s priority is that our students receive equitable access to education through research-based programming,” Dr. Ivory-Tatum said. “To best meet the needs of our emergent bilingual students, students must have highly qualified ESL and bilingual teachers. The national teacher shortage has continued to impact the number of certified ESL/bilingual teachers available to hire.”

Dr. Ivory-Tatum added: “This grant will provide us the opportunity to invest in our current staff by assisting with tuition support for teachers wanting to teach in this highly needed area.”

ISBE said the funding for the grants comes from federal pandemic relief funds. Officials said each grant recipient will administer its local process for providing qualified teachers with access to the funds to pursue bilingual licensure.

More information on each recipient’s grant amount and the Elevating Educators: Bilingual Education Grant can be found here.