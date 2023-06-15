FBI and other law enforcement presence outside Paris Union School District 95 Superintendent Jeremy Larson’s home (WTWO)

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois school district is facing trouble from the state for misspending millions of dollars.

An ISBE spokesperson told WCIA the Paris Union School district is under investigation for around $3.24 million in unauthorized usage of government grants after being audited by the agency.

Audits found that between fiscal year 2021 and fiscal 2022, officials found $1,589,611 in questionable costs for monitored grants.

“It was found that several expenditures were not properly posted to the financial records and did not support the amount reported on the expenditure reports,” part of the audit reads. “This is a repeated finding from the FY 2019 and FY 2021 monitoring reviews.”

The audits also found several unallowable expenditures and salaries on a school nutrition spending account, including spending on laptops and Wi-Fi for the schools, a cargo van, and landscaping for a composite deck. ISBE officials estimate the district misused $1,689,609 of nutrition grants.

Since some of the finding includes federal grants, federal law enforcement is involved. A FBI Springfield public information officer confirmed with WCIA federal agents raided Paris superintendents Jeremy Larson’s home Tuesday.

The district has until June 30 to create and share a corrective action plan to ISBE to repay the grants.