(WCIA) — If you are one of many pet owners who are wondering if your dog is depressed, a health official at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has some advice for you.

Dr. Ashley Mitek, a veterinarian at U of I College of Veterinary Medicine, said the concept of a dog getting depressed is something new and she does not believe we have the science yet to say that it is happening.

Dr. Mitek recommends people avoid jumping to conclusions.

According to her, when thinking about pets having depression, many pet owners relate that to how they feel when they are depressed, like having a bad day or a bad week. This is not necessarily the case with pets.

“If a pet owner notices a fairly abrupt change in behaviors of their dog such as not eating, not drinking, not playing, not wagging their tail or whatever makes a happy dog, I would not necessarily jump to the idea that they are depressed,” said Dr. Mitek. “What I would encourage is for pet owners to call a veterinarian, bring their dog in and have a physical exam performed to make sure they are not dealing with something life-threatening.”

“A lot of serious diseases can initially look like a dog is just having a bad day,” Dr. Mitek added.

She believes what contributes to the idea of some pet owners perceiving their dogs to be depressed is the fact that it is challenging to get their dogs to follow a healthy routine.

Dr. Mitek claimed, “For dogs living in households, having a consistent routine in their life is very important to their behavioral health. Having consistent environmental enrichment is also important.”

Setting up a healthy lifestyle for dogs is the key to their happiness, including frequent walks, training and rewarding positive behaviors. Dr. Mitek encourages pet owners to be proactive in creating a healthy lifestyle for their dogs. She said it is important for them to provide significant environmental enrichment with toys, walks and love as frequently as they can.