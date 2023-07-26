CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Is the heat really that big of a deal? If you’ve got air conditioning and can stay inside, then no.

But not every gets the chance to avoid the outdoors. Plenty of careers bring people outside for hours at a time.

There are countless jobs and professions that lead people to be exposed to the elements. From first responders like police officers and firefighters, to outdoor jobs in lawn career, landscaping, agriculture, construction and more, those are the folks who we’re concerned about.

It is summertime and we do get heat. That’s a fact. Most all of our summers have days with temps in the 90s and heat index values in the 100s. But even that can be dangerous to less-healthy or more sensitive groups like the elderly, the young and those with chronic illnesses. Even healthy individuals can be impacted if there is no way to keep things cool with the A/C.

You may not realize this, but Heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the United States, on average killing twice as many people a year as weather types that are more visual like tornadoes, lightning and hurricanes. Even floods aren’t as deadly.

The statistics are widely accepted to be too low, as heat can be an indirect cause of death. Those aren’t factored into the 168 deaths annually from the heat. If someone has a heart condition that is aggravated by the heat and they have a heart attack, they die of a heart attack, not from the heat. If it wasn’t that hot, they might still be here with us.

So, is it any hotter than normal with the upcoming weather? When it comes to temperature, not really, but it’s not the temperature, it’s the humidity that is the problem.

We’re forecasting the upper 90s for Thursday and Friday, and we think we’ll not reach the triple digit mark. It’s very unusual to reach 100°, but it does happen. Usually, you have to find yourself in severe drought to reach that, much like most of the area was in 2012 which was the last year officially 100° was reached in Central Illinois.

At Willard Airport, last year actually did bring a 100° reading, but we were in the midst of a local drought at the time. When there’s no soil moisture due to drought, the sun’s energy only has to heat up the ground, not the ground and the water. That’s a lot easier, which leads to higher temperatures.

While we are in drought, we’ve had rain in recent weeks which should be enough to get that high. If we do get to 100°, the day to do that would be Friday. We’ll see, but we don’t think that would be the case.

The official observation site in Champaign does hit 100 occasionally, but it’s not a routine occurrence. When it happens though, it can happen multiple times in a year. In 2012, Champaign-Urbana reached 100° or more a staggering 10 different days. Before that, it was 1995 (1), 1993 (1) and 1988 (4).

While upper 90s are fine, it’s the humidity that is the problem. With dew points in the 70s, that is a sign that there is a lot of water vapor in the air. And that water vapor plays a critical role in your body’s ability to cool itself. When you get hot, your body sweats, and that sweat then evaporates, leaving a cooling effect on your body. You experience that really well when you step out of the shower before you dry off. That cooling sensation is the same process that sweat does to keep your body from overheating.

But when the air is full of water, it doesn’t work as efficiently. The sweat can’t evaporate into water vapor and disperse into the air because there already is a lot of water vapor hogging space. And when that’s the case, you feel nasty and sweaty and the sweat just won’t go away.

To account for the impact the air outside has on our bodies, the heat index is the more reliable way to use. The heat index is the equivalent temperature that the air would be if there was no humidity in the air, and is what your body really cares about.

The heat index can be determined with both relative humidity and dew points, because those both measure the moisture in the air. Dew point is the more widely used one though because relative humidity is just that, relative to that moment in time and the air mass that is in place.

So, how does the heat index fare for us as we get into Thursday and Friday? With dew points in the 70s and highs in the 90s, we’re well on our way to the triple digits. You can use the chart above to see where temperatures are. To reach 110, we’d need to get to a temperature of 96 and a dew point of 76, something that is more easily achievable with the corn releasing tons of moisture this time of year.

You may also notice that in low dew points, the heat index is lower than the air temperature. That’s because your body can work more efficiently to release sweat and cool you off. There’s a big difference in 98° with a dew point of 40° than when the dew point is 78°. That’s a difference that you know if you’ve ever been to the desert in the summer.

So, how does the forecast heat index compare? Friday is the most likely day to hit 110°+ on the heat index, something that in the last 50 years has only happened on 61 days. Those 61 days happened in 18 separate years, with a bulk of them in the 1980s, which were unusually hot around here.

We hit 113° one day last year, and before that it’s been a decade (2010 – 4, 2011 – 4, 2012 – 3). But that’s pretty rare. To get to 115° is even more rare, having only occurred 17 times in 50 years, most recently in 2011 when we got a heat index of 117°. The highest heat index ever recorded in Champaign-Urbana was in 1988 when we hit 119°. We think that record is safe, but we have an outside shot at getting to 115°, especially if we can get those dew point values up into the upper 70s. Getting to 98° with a dew point of 78° would do the trick, and isn’t out of the question.

So, if you can be inside and you have a way to stay cool, great! You’re lucky! There are some that do not, and there are some that don’t have access to air condition or other methods to stay cool. This heat is dangerous for them. Even at night, temperatures don’t cool that much and dew points stay very high which keeps the heat stress on our bodies and doesn’t give it a break.

Relief will be arriving slowly but surely on Saturday, and then Sunday we’ll see some 80s and 90s in the region with less humidity. Until then, it’ll be a rough few days for the heat for some of us. Even those of us who have access to cooling methods can fall victim to the heat, even unwillingly or unknowingly.

Of course it’s also important to remember our pets. If they don’t have a way to stay cool, this can be dangerous. In addition, walking your dog can be dangerous as ground temperature are often way warmer than the air, which can burn paws even in a short period of time. And, don’t even think about leaving you pets in a vehicle.

Not only do you not want to leave your pets, but nobody should ever be left inside. The temperature in a car can rise very quickly and be fatal for pets and people. Remember, beat the heat, check the back seat.