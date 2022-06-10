NATIONAL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Internal Revenue Service announced on Thursday to raise the mileage rate used to calculate business tax deductions by four cents per mile.

This increase to 62.5 cents will be effective on July 1 and remain for the rest of this year. A four-cent rise will also happen to vehicles used for medical or moving purposes, which will increase to 22 cents per mile.

The last time the IRS made a midyear increase was in 2011. IRS officials said they decided on this rare change in response to recently growing gasoline prices.

“We are aware a number of unusual factors have come into play involving fuel costs, and we are taking this special step to help taxpayers, businesses and others who use this rate,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

IRS officials said taxpayers always have the option of calculating the actual driving costs rather than using the standard mileage rates. The 14-cents-per-mile rate for charitable organizations set by statute will remain unchanged.