IRS allows educators to deduct out-of-pocket expenses for COVID protective items

NATIONAL (WCIA) — Educators will be able to deduct out-of-pocket expenses for COVID-19 protective items to stop the spread of the virus in their classrooms.

Officials said these items include, but are not limited to: face masks; disinfectant; hand soap; hand sanitizer; disposable gloves; tape, paint or chalk to make social distancing; air purifiers, etc.

Rev. Proc. 2021-15, issued, today, provides guidance related to educators and their expenses under the COVID-related Tax Relief Act of 2020, which was enacted as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021. The new law clarifies that unreimbursed expenses paid or incurred after March 12, 2020, by eligible educators for protective items to stop the spread of COVID-19 qualify for the educator expense deduction. The educator expense deduction rules permit eligible educators to deduct up to $250 of qualifying expenses per year ($500 if married filing jointly and both spouses are eligible educators, but not more than $250 each.”

Officials said an eligible educator includes anyone who is a kindergarten though 12th grade “teacher, instructor, counselor, principal, or aide in a school for at least 900 hours during a school year.”

They also stated the deduction is for those expenses paid or incurred during the tax year. “Taxpayers claim the deduction on Form 1040, Form 1040-SR or Form 1040-NR.”

For additional information about this deduction, click here.