IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A village in Iroquois County is receiving money from the state to update their wastewater treatment system.

The village of Buckley is receiving a $5 million grant from the Illinois EPA to construct a new sewer system that will include a sanitary sewer, two pump stations, and sanitary sewer force main.

“These grants will provide vital funding to communities that currently do not have the ability to properly and adequately collect and treat wastewater, which can result in negative impacts on the surrounding environment, public health concerns for residents, and a barrier for economic development,” Illinois EPA Director John Kim said. “These projects demonstrate what is possible when a community has the financial resources needed to address basic human-health needs.”

Buckley currently does not have a sewer system. Agency officials said all of Buckley’s septic tanks will be abandoned by the end of this project.

“No community should be forced to function without a high-quality water infrastructure system,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said. “The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan is ushering our state’s wastewater infrastructure into the 21st Century, providing solutions that work for everyone. Thanks to this grant program, residents across the state will reap the benefits of a safe home, clean streets, clean water and clean air.”

Five other municipalities across the state are also receiving money from this round of funding, including the cities of Streator and Grand Tower and the villages of Lisbon, Rutland, and Braceville. The money is coming from the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure plan.