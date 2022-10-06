WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County teacher has been arrested and charged after she was accused of sexually assaulting a student.

Stephanie L. Harmon, 32 of Watseka, was arrested on Sept. 30 and charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault. She was taken to the Iroquois County Jail after her arrest.

The arrest comes after a month-long investigation by the Watseka Police Department. Officers said they were informed a teacher was having a sexual relationship with a student; as part of the investigation, they interviewed the student and Harmon. She told officers the claims were true.

The Watseka Police Department handled the investigation as the sexual assault reportedly happened in Harmon’s home. Officials said the assault did not happen on school grounds.

Officials added the charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault was because of the student’s age and Harmon’s position of trust and authority.