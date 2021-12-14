Iroquois County reminds of COVID relief applications

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Iroquois County officials reminded people on Tuesday that applications are open for people and businesses to receive funds that were allocated to the county by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Iroquois County was allotted more than $5.2 million by the ARPA, which was signed into law by President Biden on Mar. 11. The funds will be received in two equal portions and are intended to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be split between qualified businesses, nonprofit entities, projects and directly to people based upon ARPA rules, location, need, impact and equity. County officials will focus on rural areas, county infrastructure and potential future emergency-related issues.

Applications can be found online and printed copies turned into the Finance Office at the county Administration Building in Watseka.