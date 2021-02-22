Iroquois County Public Health Department to host community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Iroquois County Public Health Department will hold a community-based COVD-19 vaccination clinic for residents who qualify.

The clinic, which will be held on Tuesday at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital, is by appointment only. “These clinics will serve Iroquois County residents in phase 1B of the Illinois Mass Vaccination Plan, including anyone 65 years of age or older,” health department officials said.

There is no cost for the vaccination, at this time. Written documentation from primary care providers are not required.

You can register and schedule an appointment by calling (815) 432-2483. “Please refrain from contacting your healthcare provider or ICPHD to be placed on a wait list, as we are not keeping a registry of people who want the vaccine,” said department officials.

“Supply of this vaccine is limited and appointments are expected to be filled quickly. ICPHD is expecting to receive weekly or bi-weekly allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine from the State of Illinois,” said officials. “If you are unable to schedule an appointment for this community-based clinic, please watch for future notification of upcoming clinics as more vaccine becomes available.”

For more information on additional vaccine opportunities, click here.