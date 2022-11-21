WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her.

The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, discussing grants and contracts update, an ICPHD programs update, a COVID-19 update and administrator comments.

When asked if Schippert will be at the meeting or if the status of the investigation will be discussed, the ICPHD declined to comment.

In Aug. 2022, Illinois State Police began investigating Schippert in connection to what board members said is overtime pay. Because said investigation is being handled by State Police, the board does not know the specific details of the investigation.

However, one board member, Chad McGinnis, was able to give some details on what has been happening.

McGinnis said board members received complaints about Schippert from her employees, claiming there was mistreatment of workers, gambling during the work day or simply not showing up to work. But he said the overtime pay is the biggest concern, with nearly $100,000 worth of overtime being paid to her over two years.

Monday night’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. It will not be live streamed.