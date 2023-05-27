KANKAKEE, Ill. (WCIA) – An Iroquois County man is dead after a shooting in rural Kankakee County, according to police.

Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of Coyote Run in unincorporated Bourbonnais, in regards to a shooting that occurred after a fight erupted at a house party.

Upon arrival, police located Michael Godinez of Clifton unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. Godinez was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s Investigators continue to speak with witnesses about the incident and encourage anyone with pertinent information to contact their office.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident and says there is no threat to the public.