IROQUOIS, Ill. (WCIA)–The Iroquois County Fair announced it’s winners of their 50th talent show on July 20th. The fair ends Sunday July 24th at 6p.m.

Organizer Pat Ward said, “The talent of Iroquois County was blazing!”

The Junior Division winners were: 1st place for Abbie Tindle of Gilman singing “I’ll fly away”; second place went to Elite Engergy a contemporary jazz dance group that danced to On the Floor. Their group members are: Libby Hamilton, Watseka; Dahlia Johnson, Watseka; Amelia Marcier, Watseka; Tessa Pankey, Onarga; Addison Mc Taggart, Watseka; Kate Sabol, Watseka; London Starkey, Watseka; Avery Schroeder, Wellington; Harley Valentine, Onarga; Melody Vice, Thawville.

Senior Division Winner was Megan Schippert, Watseka, who , 2nd place went to Rachael Dexter from Danforth, who performed Pulled from The Adams Family. Third place went to Max Gooding of Watseka who played a saxaphone solo to Jazz pop medley #1.

All the winners received trophies provided by the Country Theatre Workshop located in Cissna Park.

Winners will also be attending the Illinois Convention Talent competition in Springfield on January 21st, 2023.

As for the fair, it is does not end until Sunday July 24th at 6p.m. Ward said the fair is, “Honestly it is a very clean fair. You are not afraid to let your kids go out by themselves”

“Tomorrow there is free entry tomorrow, it is a good deal come on down!”