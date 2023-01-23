IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County man is under arrest and facing extradition to Alabama where he faces numerous felony charges for sex crimes against children.

Iroquois County Sheriff’s officials said Brenden Noel, aged 30 from rural Danforth, was arrested on Friday by members of the Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service. Noel had an outstanding Iroquois County arrest warrant that charged him with violating the Sex Offender Registration Act, but he also has 11 arrest warrants to his name in Alabama.

Those Alabama warrants charged Noel with numerous felonies that include sexual extortion, electronic solicitation of a child, transmitting obscene material to a child by computer and possession of child pornography.

Noel is currently in custody at the Iroquois County Jail.