IROQUOIS CO., Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois County Coroner William Cheatum recently released the results of a toxicology report after an inmate was found dead in the Iroquois County Jail last month.

On May 12, an autopsy was completed in Champaign County on 32-year-old Apolinar Solis Jr. of Hoopeston who was found unresponsive at the Iroquois County Jail earlier that morning.

Solis was in the process of being booked into the jail on an outstanding Newton County , Indiana, arrest warrant at the time of his death.

Preliminary autopsy findings showed there were no unidentified natural diseases present and no evidence of significant or internal trauma that caused Solis’ death.

Upon receipt of Solis’ toxicology report, the Forensic Pathologist has ruled his cause of death to be “Acute Toxicity of Cocaine and Methamphetamine due to Cocaine and Methamphetamine Abuse.”