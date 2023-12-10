SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Public Health Association received a grant to help increase colorectal cancer screening rates and bring more accessible healthcare to Sangamon and Macon Counties.

The IPHA’s “Engaging Community Health Workers to Address Colon Cancer” program brings together different partners to help more vulnerable people in Sangamon and Macon counties in Illinois get screened for colorectal cancer (CRC). The two counties have the lowest CRC screening uptake rates in the state. To ensure these communities get the support they need, the IPHA will work with the American Cancer Society, Illinois Primary Health Care, Regional Cancer Committee and local organizations.

“IPHA is very pleased to have received this grant,” Executive Director Tom Hughes said. “The patient population we expect to reach are those who face numerous challenges and often go unscreened for CRC, so we anticipate this grant can help us reduce barriers and improve screening rates within these communities.”

The grant comes from Exact Sciences, a leading provider of cancer screenings and diagnostic tests. Exact Sciences is known for developing Cologuard, an FDA-approved, at-home test that can detect cancer through stool-based DNA. Their Funding Opportunities for CRC Screening Uptake Strategies (FOCUS) program grants money to groups that want to improve access to CRC screening.

“Exact Sciences is honored to support organizations that are working to expand access and availability of screening options for often-overlooked communities,” said Paul Limburg, Chief Medical Officer, Screening, at Exact Sciences. “Although colorectal cancer is one of the most preventable cancers, more than 50,000 people die from this disease each year in the U.S. alone.”