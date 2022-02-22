CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — School administrators at International Prep Academy confirmed on Tuesday that Wednesday’s instruction will be moved online.

The school was forced to close coming out of the three-day weekend due to a fire hazard. Maintenance workers discovered the boiler was overheating on Monday, which prompted a response from the Champaign Fire Department. Instruction for Tuesday was moved online as a result.

Administrators said they would assess the situation each day to determine whether it was safe for students to return to the school. As of Tuesday evening, the school remains unsafe for occupancy.